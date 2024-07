Turun musiikkijuhlat osallistui Siisti Biitsi -siivousohjelmaan yhdessä Logomon ja HC TPS:n kanssa

Lauri Porra appointed Artistic Director of Turku Music Festival as of 2025 30.5.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The 65th Turku Music Festival, Finland’s oldest continuously running music festival, is held from 8 to 31 August 2024. The Artist-in-Residence in 2024 is Aliisa Neige Barrière, who has designed a set of three concerts for this summer’s Festival. As of 2025, composer and musician Lauri Porra will be Artistic Director of the Festival, on an appointment lasting until 2027. The core of the Festival consists of high-quality performances of classical music, but in recent years the offering has been diversified to other musical genres and branches of the arts, and the Festival has actively sought out new partnerships. The Festival proper, held in August each year, features some 30 concerts.