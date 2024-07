Suomi, Yhdysvallat ja Kanada tiivistävät jäänmurtajayhteistyötään

President Stubb to attend NATO Summit in Washington D.C. 2.7.2024 14:26:58 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 41/2024 2 July 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the NATO Summit in Washington D.C. on 9–11 July 2024. The key topics on the agenda will be to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, to continue the strong support for Ukraine, to deepen the relationship between NATO and Ukraine and the cooperation with NATO’s partners. Finland's goal is for the decisions taken at the Washington Summit to build a bridge to Ukraine’s NATO membership. Finland considers it important that the summit strengthens NATO's partnerships with both the European Union and the Asia-Pacific countries. At this summit, NATO will also celebrate its 75th anniversary. In addition to a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, which brings together the heads of state and government of NATO member countries, the summit programme will include a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at heads of state and government level, a meeting with