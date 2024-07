DNA:n tutkimus: Älä häiritse -tilan käytössä valtava harppaus vuoden aikana

DNA achieves internationally respected information security certification – special recognition of the organisation’s work 9.7.2024 15:03:43 EEST | Press release

Following an external audit, DNA has been certified to the internationally respected ISO/IEC 27001 information security standard. An information security management system (ISMS) certified to the ISO/IEC 27001 standard demonstrates that the organisation has taken the initiative in securing its data and ensuring that data remains reliable, easy to use and safe. The audit involves an independent party confirming that the organisation’s information security is effective in a variety of situations in both digital and physical environments. This allows customers and partners to rest assured in the knowledge that DNA is taking first-class care of their data and ensuring their business continuity.