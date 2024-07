Kutsu Kempowerin 2024 puolivuosikatsauksen webcastiin

Invitation to Kempower’s webcast on the first half of the year 2024 financial results 19.7.2024 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

Invitation to Kempower’s webcast on the first half of the year 2024 financial results Kempower will publish its Q2/2024 interim report on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, around 9.30 a.m. EEST. Webcast for shareholders, analysts and media will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, starting at 1.00 p.m. EEST. In the webcast, Kempower’s President and CEO Tomi Ristimäki and CFO Jukka Kainulainen will present the results and discuss current company topics. The event, including the Q&A session, will be held in English. However, participants can ask questions in English and Finnish via the event chat room. Participants will be able to access the event as registered users on the webcast platform https://kempower.videosync.fi/q2-2024. Presentation material and webcast recording will be available later on the company’s website at https://investors.kempower.com/reports-materials. Kempower, media relations: Paula Savonen, VP, Communications, Kempower paula.savonen@kempower.com +358 29 0021900 Kempower