Presidentti Stubb vierailee Ranskassa ja Pariisin kesäolympialaisissa

Finland, the United States and Canada to intensify their icebreaker collaboration 11.7.2024 17:18:37 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 42/2024 11 July 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, President of the United States Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau issued a joint statement on icebreaker collaboration in Washington D.C. on Thursday 11 July 2024. In the joint statement, Finland, the United States and Canada resolve to deepen their cooperation in the production of best-in-class icebreakers. The countries will establish a partnership to encourage demand for icebreakers to be channelled to shipyards in the participating countries for the benefit of all parties. The Icebreaker Collaboration Effort, or ICE Pact, allows Finland to contribute its Arctic expertise to transatlantic cooperation. Finland punches above its weight in the marine industry and especially in the field of equipment for ice conditions. The partnership will provide new opportunities for business and industry. It will also open up the market for Fi