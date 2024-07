Alkuvuodesta 2024 mökkilainoja nostettiin viime vuoden tahtiin

Drawdowns of holiday cottage loans continued in the first half of 2024 at last year’s pace 29.7.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In June 2024, Finnish households drew down new housing loans for the purchase of holiday homes (holiday cottage loans) in the value of EUR 78 million, which is 11% less than a year earlier in June. However, the amount drawn down in January–June 2024 was almost the same as in the comparable period in 2023. The demand for holiday cottage loans usually peaks in May–September, and June is typically the month with the largest drawdowns. During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, an unusually high volume of holiday cottage loans was drawn down. The average interest rate on new drawdowns of holiday cottage loans declined slightly from May, to stand at 4.49% in June. Similarly to housing loans, the majority of holiday cottage loans is linked to Euribor rates. In June 2024, 95% of new drawdowns of holiday cottage loans were linked to Euribor rates. The most common reference rate, also for holiday cottage loans, is the 12-month Euribor. However, following the rise in interest rates, shorter Euribor r