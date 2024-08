DENin markkinaosuus vahvistunut entisestään – yli 400 taloa myyty tammi-heinäkuussa

DEN Finland Oy strengthened its market position and made a positive operating profit 3.6.2024 14:53:37 EEST | Tiedote

In 2023, the housing market was significantly affected by inflation, rising interest rates, and overall uncertainty on the market. Numerous bankruptcies were seen in the construction sector, and clients were cautious in their decision-making. Despite the challenges of the operating environment, DEN Finland managed to strengthen its position as Finland's largest single-family house builder and achieve a positive operating profit.