Presidentti Stubb vierailee Ahvenanmaalla

President Stubb to visit France and the Paris Summer Olympics 23.7.2024 10:48:23 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 43/2024 23 July 2024 President of the Republic Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will make a visit to France on 25-29 July. They will follow the Summer Olympic Games in Paris on 26-29 July. On Thursday 25 July, the presidential couple will attend the International Summit on Sport and Sustainable Development hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and a dinner hosted by Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee. On Friday, the programme will include a reception of President Macron at the Élysée Palace and the official opening of the Olympic Games. During the visit, President Stubb and Mrs Innes-Stubb will cheer Finnish athletes on in different sports and meet members of the Finnish Olympic team in the Olympic Village.