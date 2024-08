KUTSU: Taru Sormusten herrasta -mediatilaisuus pe 16.8. klo 10.15

Fantasy artist John Howe meets fans and media in Tampere – An art-themed discussion panel for Tolkien enthusiasts also available 19.6.2024 08:51:05 EEST | Tiedote

Canadian fantasy artist John Howe arrives at Tampere Hall to open his first solo art exhibition in Finland. Known for illustrating Tolkien's classic works and serving as a concept artist for the films based on these books, Howe will meet his fans during the exhibition's opening weekend on July 6th and 7th. Additionally, Howe will participate in a discussion panel about art inspired by Tolkien on Tuesday, July 9th. Media will have the opportunity to interview Howe on Friday, July 5th at Tampere Hall.