Juhlavuoden kunniaksi 20 perheomenapuuta Espoon hiippakuntaan

The 20-year-old Espoo Diocese will be celebrated by planting apple trees – a guest from Myanmar will attend the festive day 14.8.2024 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

To mark the anniversary, an apple tree will be planted in each parish. On Sunday 1 September, Espoo's parishes will organise a mass celebrating creation, a visitor from the Myanmar Evangelical Lutheran Church will arrive to visit Matinkappeli chapel, and international dances will be danced at Karakappeli chapel. An evening concert at Olari Church will feature lied for the benefit of Ukrainian schoolchildren.