Ilmarinen's return on investment 4.9 per cent, and market uncertainty increased
In January–June, Ilmarinen's return on investment was 4.9% and its solvency strengthened. Cost-effectiveness continued to improve as premiums written grew 2 per cent and pension cover operating expenses fell 6 per cent.
The 4.9% return on the portfolio was driven by the listed stock market. Equity market returns were generally positive globally. However, there were large regional and sectoral differences in returns. The US stock market (S&P 500 index) returned 15 per cent in January-June. Europe’s STOXX 600 index’s return for January–June was 9 per cent. The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s return on investments was 3.5 per cent for H1. Expectations of interest rate cuts during H1: in June, rate cuts totalling just under 0.5 percentage points were expected for the rest of the year by both the ECB and the Fed.
“The last couple of weeks have seen exceptionally large movements in the market. Fear of a recession has increased and expectations of a fall in key interest rates have been revised higher. Geopolitical tensions and the potential escalation of armed conflicts are adding to market turmoil and, together with falling consumer confidence, are casting a shadow over the growth outlook for the global economy. However, the consensus still expects the global economy to grow by more than 3% this year and the Finnish economy is expected to get back on track towards the end of the year,” says Ilmarinen's Chief Investment Officer Mikko Mursula.
Ilmarinen's long-term average return on investments was 5.8 per cent as of 1997. The market value of investments grew to EUR 61.1 billion.
Ilmarinen's business cycle index paints a bleak picture of employment trends
In January–June, the number of employees in the companies included in Ilmarinen's business cycle index fell by 2.8 per cent year-on-year. Of the industries monitored, labour hire, construction, and accommodation and food service fell the most.
The number of employees in Ilmarinen’s business cycle index has been falling for over a year now. In July, there was a year-on-year decline of 3.2 per cent, as all the industries we follow fell.
Within the bleak employment trend, positive developments have been seen for some time in the employment of people aged 55–64, which has already reached the average employment rate. Unfortunately, at the same time, youth employment rates have declined and the downturn has led to fewer summer jobs for young people than before. We hired a record number of summer workers at Ilmarinen and this summer we have 52 of them, says Jouko Pölönen, CEO of Ilmarinen.
Cost-effectiveness of operations improved further
The cost effectiveness of Ilmarinen's operations continued to improve, with premiums written up 2% and operating expenses financed using loading income down 6%. The growth in premiums written was due to the increase in customers’ payroll. We paid out €3,845 million in pensions to around 450,000 pensioners.
“Ilmarinen's productivity has improved significantly over the past six years through a continuous improvement approach. Our improved cost-effectiveness means directly lower premiums for our customers. We have again applied to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for an average 10 per cent lower tariff for the administrative cost component from the beginning of next year,” says Jouko Pölönen. Ilmarinen has reduced the annual costs of managing pension insurance by a third, or almost EUR 50 million, since 2018. Over the same period, premiums written have increased by 34%.
“Pensions are part of public social security and we want to manage them more and more efficiently," says Jouko Pölönen.
January–June performance in brief:
- The return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 4.9 (3.7) per cent, or EUR 2.9 billion. The market value of investments grew to EUR 61.1 (58.9) billion. The long-term average return on investments was 5.8 per cent as of 1997. This corresponds to an annual real return of 3.9 per cent.
- The total result rose to EUR 995 (605) million.
- Premiums written rose by 2 per cent to EUR 3,551 (3,493). Pensions paid rose by 7 per cent to EUR 3,845 (3,594) million.
- Net customer acquisition was EUR 51 (70) million and rolling customer retention for the previous 12 months was 96.6 (96.4) per cent.
- Operating expenses financed using loading income decreased 6 per cent to EUR 47 (50) million and were 0.33 (0.35) per cent of the TyEL payroll and YEL income of the insured.
- Solvency capital increased to EUR 13.2 (12.2) billion, and the solvency ratio strengthened to 126.7 (125.4) per cent.
- Future prospects: Ilmarinen’s premiums written are expected to grow as the earnings level rises.
Read more:
Yhteyshenkilöt
Jouko PölönenPresident and CEOPuh:+358 50 1282jouko.polonen@ilmarinen.fi
Mikko MursulaDeputy CEO, CIOPuh:+358 50 380 3016mikko.mursula@ilmarinen.fi
Kaisa Ala-LaurilaEVP, Communications and Corporate ResponsibilityPuh:+358 407779212kaisa.ala-laurila@ilmarinen.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Ilmarinen’s task is to ensure that our customers receive the pension they earned from employment. We promote a better working life and thus help our customers succeed. In total, we are responsible for the pension cover of some 1,1 million people. We have investment assets of close to EUR 60 billion to cover pension liabilities. For more information, please visit: www.ilmarinen.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ilmarinen
Ilmarinens placeringsavkastning var 4,9 procent och osäkerheten på marknaden har ökat15.8.2024 13:36:29 EEST | Tiedote
Arbetspensionsbolaget Ilmarinens placeringsavkastning var i januari–juni 4,9 procent och solvensen stärktes. Kostnadseffektiviteten förbättrades ytterligare då premieinkomsten ökade med 2 procent och omkostnaderna för pensionsskyddet minskade med 6 procent.
Ilmarisen sijoitustuotto 4,9 prosenttia, ja epävarmuus markkinoilla lisääntynyt15.8.2024 13:09:35 EEST | Tiedote
Työeläkeyhtiö Ilmarisen sijoitusten tuotto oli tammi–kesäkuussa 4,9 prosenttia ja vakavaraisuus vahvistui. Kustannustehokkuus parani edelleen vakuutusmaksutulon kasvaessa 2 prosenttia ja eläketurvan hoitokulujen laskiessa 6 prosenttia.
Nimitys Ilmarisen johtoryhmässä15.8.2024 12:20:08 EEST | Tiedote
Ilmarisen hallitus on nimittänyt OTK Sami Ärilän Ilmarisen henkilöstö- ja viestintäjohtajaksi. Ärilä on toiminut Ilmarisen henkilöstöjohtajana ja johtoryhmän jäsenenä vuodesta 2018. Vastuu viestinnän johtamisesta siirtyy Ärilälle Kaisa Ala-Laurilalta, joka aloittaa 1.10. uusissa tehtävissä yhtiön ulkopuolella.
Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärän lasku vaimeni14.8.2024 09:19:41 EEST | Tiedote
Työntekijämäärä laski heinäkuussa Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksiin kuuluvissa yrityksissä -3,2 prosenttia vuoden takaiseen verrattuna. Seuratuista toimialoista eniten laskivat henkilöstövuokraus, rakentaminen sekä hallinto- ja tukipalvelut.
Mediakutsu: Ilmarisen tulosinfo ja markkinanäkymät 15.8. klo 1314.8.2024 09:05:35 EEST | Tiedote
Ilmarinen julkistaa tuloksensa ajalta 1.1.–30.6.2024. Median edustajat ovat tervetulleita tulosinfoon torstaina 15.8. klo 13 Ilmarisen toimitaloon (Porkkalankatu 1, Ruoholahti, Helsinki) tai etäyhteydellä.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme