Solidiumin puolivuosikatsaus 1.1.-30.6.2024: Osakeomistusten kokonaistuotto oli 7,0 prosenttia, uusi sijoitus satelliittiyhtiö ICEYEhin

Solidium’s financial year changes to a calendar year 8.5.2024 13:32:29 EEST | Press release

Solidium’s financial year changes to a calendar year. The current financial year is 18 months long and ends on December 31, 2024. The next financial statements will be completed in the beginning of 2025. The reason for the change in financial year is to clarify Solidium’s communication and other governance. The change will not affect the dividends paid to the state owner. Further information: CEO Reima Rytsölä, call-back requests, Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 50 304 7904 Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium’s strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in eleven listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, Tietoevry and Valmet. The