Kempower toimittaa rekkalatausratkaisuja eurooppalaiselle kuljetus- ja logistiikkayhtiö DFDS:lle

Kempower and Wennstrom deliver EV charging technology to Norway’s first public charging site dedicated to trucks, operated by Fastcharge 1.8.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has partnered with Wennstrom to deliver DC fast-charging solutions for electric trucks to Fastcharge, one of Norway’s leading charge point operators for heavy vehicles. The new site located in Oslo represents the first public charging site dedicated exclusively for trucks in Norway. In the future it will also be able to power new MCS-compatible electric trucks, marking a significant milestone in Europe’s transition to an electrified truck segment. Wennstrom, the smart e-mobility solutions provider, acts as the sales and services partner for the project.