Erkki Izarra johtamaan Arkkitehtuurimuseon ja Designmuseon viestintää ja markkinointia

D-Ark Lab: Where Stones Speak and Odd Objects Encounter "Top-Notch" Design Classics – The Audience Takes an Active Role in the Museum Collection 15.5.2024 11:31:59 EEST | Press release

In the gallery of the Design Museum, a new communal museum work laboratory opens on 24.5.2024, inviting visitors to engage actively with the museum objects. D-Ark Lab serves as a living testing ground for experiments and novel forms of participation around the museum collection, paving the way for a new museum and fresh ways of experiencing it. The public opening of D-Ark Lab will be celebrated on Saturday, 25.5.2024, with a diverse programme running all day, from 11:00 to 18:00. Admission is free. See the programme.