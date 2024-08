Presidentti Stubb osallistuu valtakunnalliseen koulurauhan julistustapahtumaan Hämeenlinnassa

President Stubb to visit Åland Islands 8.8.2024 10:21:01 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 44/2024 8 August 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will visit the Åland Islands together with his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb on Tuesday 13 August 2024. During the visit, President Stubb will familiarise himself with the self-government of Åland, meet representatives of the province of Åland and discuss topical issues with them. In addition, the presidential couple will visit the Kastelholm Castle. President Stubb will also meet citizens at the Mariehamn market square from about 3.10 p.m. onwards. Suzanne Innes-Stubb, spouse of the President of the Republic of Finland, will have a separate programme during the visit in addition to the presidential couple’s programme. It will include, among others, a visit to the Åland Maritime Museum.