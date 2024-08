Alvar Aalto -mitalin 2024 saa belgialainen arkkitehti Marie-José Van Hee

Alvar Aalto Medal 2024 goes to Belgian architect Marie-José Van Hee 22.8.2024 16:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The fifteenth Alvar Aalto Medal has been awarded to Belgian architect Marie-José Van Hee. Her output covers a wide range of projects, from private houses to public spaces and cultural buildings. Van Hee’s works beautifully emphasise respect for architecture, nature and handicraft, as well as an understanding of traditional and folk building methods.