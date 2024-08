Vaihdoksia tasavallan presidentin adjutanteissa ja kabinetin jäsenissä

President Stubb to participate in the national school peace declaration event in Hämeenlinna 22.8.2024 11:09:45 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 45/2024 22 August 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will participate in the national school peace declaration event in Hämeenlinna at Seminaarin school on Wednesday 28 August 2024. The programme of the event includes reading the declaration of school peace written by pupils and performances by pupils. President Stubb will also present his own greeting. The event will be broadcast live in Yle Areena. Later President Stubb will meet some of the pupils who organised the occasion, representatives of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare and the management of the City of Hämeenlinna over lunch. In addition, President Stubb will visit Voutilakeskus, a multi-service centre for the elderly. The School Peace Programme is a joint programme of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, the National Police Board of Finland, the Finnish National Agency for Education, Folkhälsan and Vanhempainliitto (Finnish Par