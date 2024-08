Presidentti Stubb Globsec Forumiin Prahaan

Changes in the President’s aides-de-camp and members of the Presidential Cabinet 23.8.2024 12:01:24 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 46/2024 23 August 2024 On 1 September 2024, there will be changes in the line-up of the aides-de-camp of the President of the Republic of Finland. Lieutenant Colonel Ville Hukkanen, currently serving as the Second Aide-de-Camp, has been appointed as the First Aide-de-Camp. The current First Aide-de-Camp of the President of the Republic, Lieutenant Colonel Tino Savolainen, will transfer to the Reserve Officer School of the Army Academy as the head of the reserve officer course. He has served as an Aide-de-Camp to the President of the Republic of Finland since 2018. The current Third Aide-de-Camp, Lieutenant Commander Anna Eronen, has been appointed as the Second Aide-de-Camp and Major Tuomas Karjalainen from the Jaeger Brigade has been appointed as the Third Aide-de-Camp. There will also be changes in the composition of the Cabinet of the President. President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb has appointed Anna-Ma