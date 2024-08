Tasavallan presidentti ylentää valmistuvat kadetit

President Stubb to participate in GLOBSEC Forum in Prague 23.8.2024 14:03:11 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 47/2024 23 August 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will participate in the GLOBSEC 2024 Forum in Prague from 30 to 31 August 2024. Hosted by Czech President Petr Pavel, this year’s forum will examine the (re)definition of the global order, the transition from war to just peace, the charting of the geotech frontier, and Europe’s make-or-break moment in geopolitics. On Saturday 31 August, President Stubb will attend a panel on the future of Europe and a discussion with young leaders. In the afternoon, Róbert Vass, President of GLOBSEC, will interview President Stubb in a panel discussion on security policy and solutions for Finland and Europe. The previous day, on Friday 30 August, President Stubb will attend a gala dinner organized by GLOBSEC. President Stubb will also have several bilateral meetings during the event. The GLOBSEC Forum is an annual high-level platform dedicated to promoting interna