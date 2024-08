Meriympäristön tila-arvio: Suomen merialueiden tilassa pieniä parannuksia, kokonaiskuva edelleen heikko

Status assessment of the marine environment: minor improvements in the state of sea areas in Finland, overall picture remains poor 28.8.2024 08:32:00 EEST | Press release

Finnish Environment Institute, Ministry of the Environment and Southwest Finland Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment report about a new online publication: The status of the Baltic Sea remains predominantly poor. The effects of eutrophication in all sea areas disrupt biodiversity and the functioning of the food network. However, the harmful development may be reversing. Although the change is not substantial from the previous status assessment published in 2018, longer-term monitoring indicates a slight improvement.