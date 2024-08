Hyve Aivotärähdysklinikka mullistaa aivotärähdysten hoidon - Suomen ainoa kokonaisvaltainen kuntoutuspalvelu Pirkkalassa

Carccu® Awarded FSC Forest Certification for Environmental Responsibility 16.5.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish packaging manufacturer Carccu® has been awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest certification. Carccu®, a packaging manufacturer based in Sastamala, Finland, has been awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest certification. The wood in an FSC-labelled wood product originates from a forest that has been managed in accordance with the principles of environmental, social and economic sustainability.