Proventia Group Oyj:n puolivuosikatsaus tammi-kesäkuu 2024

Proventia to Develop and Supply Stage V Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems to MAN Engines 15.5.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Proventia, the Finnish technology company known for its emission control solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with MAN Engines, the leading global manufacturer of engine solutions for a variety of applications, including yachts, workboats, agricultural machinery, and power generators. MAN Engines – a business unit of MAN Truck & Bus – has chosen Proventia to be its development partner and supplier for selected exhaust aftertreatment systems for Stage V engines in non-road applications.