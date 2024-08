Lamorille viisivuotinen maanpuhdistussopimus – liiketoiminta Omanissa kasvussa

The largest oil spill response exercise in the Baltic Sea begins – Lamor’s experts on site 26.8.2024 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 26 August 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EEST The largest oil spill response exercise in the Baltic Sea starts – Lamor’s experts participate The largest annual oil spill response exercise in the Baltic Sea begins on Monday 26 August near Klapeida, Lithuania. Eight countries come together to test the mutual alarm system and multinational oil spill response to prepare for major incidents. The Finnish delegation is led by the Finnish Border Guard in the exercise. Lamor’s oil spill experts Timo Pylkkä and Miikka Törrönen join the exercise as observers. Lamor’s oil spill response technology will also be used in the exercise, as over a hundred vessels in the Baltic Sea are equipped with it. For instance, skimmers can collect even hundreds of litres of oil in a minute. “The Baltic Sea is a shallow and vulnerable sea, hence preparedness for environmental incidents is essential. The sea has heavy traffic, and the risk level is further increased by the ghost fleet transpor