Qatarin emiiri viralliselle vierailulle Suomeen

The President of the Republic of Finland to promote graduating cadets 26.8.2024 11:47:15 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 48/2024 26 August 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will promote the graduating cadets to the rank of lieutenant on Friday 30 August 2024 at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. At the ceremony, President Stubb will address the graduating cadets and appoint them to officer positions in the Finnish Defence Forces and the Finnish Border Guard. The ceremony will be streamed live on the website of the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland starting at 9.45 am.