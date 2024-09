KUTSU medialle: Ulla Wiggen: Passage -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus ti 17.9. klo 10.00 EMMAssa

New Additions to Collection Kakkonen: Finnish Ryijy Textiles to Complement Glass and Ceramics at the End of 2024 2.9.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Collection Kakkonen, the largest exhibition project in the history of EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, will celebrate its second anniversary in November. The collection, which features Finnish ceramics and glass art, will be enriched with a new, softer dimension: a selection of Finnish ryijy textiles from the collection of businessman Kyösti Kakkonen. Alongside the refreshed exhibition, a new section will open that showcases the work of influential teachers who have left a lasting impact on Finnish design.