Presidentti Stubb Varsovaan

Amir of Qatar to pay official visit to Finland 30.8.2024 12:09:00 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 49/2024 30 August 2024 The Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will pay an official visit to Finland from 4 to 5 September 2024. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. The visit will begin with an official welcoming ceremony in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday 4 September. After the ceremony, the President and the Amir will discuss a range of issues, including deepening economic and political cooperation between the two countries, as well as the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza. A dinner hosted by President Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb at the Presidential Palace will conclude the day. On Thursday 5 September, the Amir will meet with Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. The Amir's delegation will also include several Qatari ministers. Before arriving in Finland, the Amir will visit Sweden and Norwa