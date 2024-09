Viikkokatsaus 2.–6.9.2024

Finland’s Great Cormorant population grew by more than ten per cent 29.8.2024 14:02:48 EEST | Press release

Approximately 31,950 cormorant (Phalacrocorax carbo sinensis) nests were counted in Finland during the summer 2024. The Finnish breeding population increased by 14 per cent (about 4,035 nests) from the previous summer. Apparently, the influx of cormorants from other Baltic Sea countries started already in the previous year and has now increased the breeding population by about a quarter after a relatively stable period in 2015–2022. The aim of long-term monitoring and research is to support socially, ecologically, and economically sustainable coexistence with cormorants by providing high-quality information.