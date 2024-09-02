Open Call for the Oulu2026 European Capital of Culture programme begins

The "We Are the Culture" call allows participants to propose their own events or other programmes to be part of the Capital of Culture year. Additionally, applicants can apply for grants to support the execution of their proposed programmes.

Applications should be submitted through the oulu2026.eu website and can be completed in Finnish, English, Swedish, Northern Sámi, Inari Sámi, and Skolt Sámi. Application guidelines are also available on the website in plain Finnish and Finnish Sign Language.

The evaluation of submissions will focus on factors such as the novelty of the programme, promotion of inclusivity, and accessibility. Applicants are responsible for the execution and communication of their proposed programmes.

Embracing the joy of residents' everyday lives and the wide Oulu2026 region

The call is open to all forms of culture and methods of implementation. Programmes can take place in traditional or entirely new venues within the Oulu2026 area, and events that are open to the public should take place in 2026.

Heli Metsäpelto, Oulu2026 Community Manager, encourages everyone to participate in the Capital of Culture year as a creator. According to Metsäpelto, culture is present in everyday life, though we might not always recognise it.

“Hobbyhorse races, knitting, car tuning, neighbourhood summer parties… The Oulu2026 programme allows people to share their interests, discover new ones, and even bring wild ideas to life. The encounters and experiences provided by this diverse programme will enhance the joy and well-being in our region,” adds Metsäpelto.

Targeted grants typically range from 500 to 2,000 euros to support programme implementation. Larger grants may be requested if justified by factors such as the programme’s duration or regional scope. Additionally, one or two larger-scale projects per application round may be awarded a 20,000-euro grant.

These targeted grants include funding from Svenska Kulturfonden for Swedish-language programming and a grant from the Finnish Cultural Foundation for Sámi artists.

Those interested are invited to learn more about the programme call through various upcoming events. The first of these will be a residents’ evening organised by the City of Oulu on 4 September, from 17:30 to 18:30. The event will be held via Teams, and the participation link can be found on the oulu2026.eu webpage.

For more information and the application form, visit oulu2026.eu/en/opencall.