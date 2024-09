Tapiolan kirkon peruskorjaus ehdolla Arkkitehtuurin Finlandia -palkinnon 2024 saajaksi

Tapiola Church refurbishment shortlisted for Finlandia Prize for Architecture 2.9.2024 20:04:49 EEST | Press release

Projects have been shortlisted for the Finlandia Prize for Architecture 2024. The shortlistees are Hyytiälä Forest Station in Juupajoki, Lamminrahka School in Kangasala, Lastu campus building in Järvenpää, Tammela Stadium in Tampere and the Tapiola Church refurbishment in Tapiola.