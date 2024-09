Vaasa Campus Festival – kaikkien Vaasan korkeakouluopiskelijoiden yhteinen avajaisfestivaali potkaisee jälleen lukuvuoden käyntiin

VAMK Enhances Education with Generative AI and Deep Tech 3.9.2024 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

Vaasa University of Applied Sciences participated in the INCREDIT project which aimed to advance deep tech and AI in education. Running from May 2023 to July 2024, the initiative involved multiple universities and focused on integrating AI into courses, enhancing students’ AI skills and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.