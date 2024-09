Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 3.9.2024

The pricing model of parking is changing – the aim is to match demand with supply 30.8.2024 13:57:17 EEST | Press release

At the beginning of December 2024, Helsinki is transferring to a new pricing model for parking. Going forward, the price is determined by the demand and supply. The purpose is to make it easier to find a parking spot. The pricing model applies to all parking types, and the prices will be determined according to an annual calculation of the utilisation rate of parking spots. Next year, the prices will remain the same with the exception of Katajanokka’s residential zone D and Suomenlinna’s residential zone DC.