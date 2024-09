Taidevarkaat iskevät Fortniteen: Suosikkipelin uutuusympäristössä pelaajat pääsevät rohmuamaan Kansallisgallerian klassikkoteoksia

Combine24: The Finnish National Gallery announces the shortlisted artworks for the generative art competition. 5.8.2024 21:23:42 EEST | Press release

The international generative art competition Combine24, organized by the Finnish National Gallery, attracted participants from 47 countries. Participants used the Finnish National Gallery's copyright-free collection data to create new generative artworks. The ten shortlisted artworks can now be viewed on the competition website. They will also be visible in an exhibition in Vallila, Helsinki from September 20th to October 26th, 2024. The competition winners will be announced on October 4th, 2024.