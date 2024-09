Uuden arkkitehtuuri- ja designmuseon kansainvälinen johtajahaku aukeaa ja siirtymävaiheen johto vahvistuu

The First Stage of the Design Competition for the New Museum of Architecture and Design Has Concluded – An Online Gallery of Submissions Will Be Published on 12 September 30.8.2024 11:00:28 EEST | Press release

Stage 1 of the design competition for the new national museum of architecture and design, planned for Helsinki, concluded on 29 August 2024. An online gallery featuring submissions from the competition’s first stage will be published on 12 September. 3–5 entries will be selected for the second stage of the competition.