DEMOGRAPHY Talks 10.9. klo 14-15: Yhä useampi nuori voi huonosti – miten se heijastuu työuriin ja perheen perustamiseen?

Sickness absences in the municipal sector declining after the healthcare and social welfare reform package and the coronavirus pandemic 28.8.2024 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

In 2023, municipal employees were on average 16.4 days absent from work due to their own illness. The healthcare and social welfare reform package caused a major change in the occupational distribution in municipalities, so the development of sickness absences can no longer be directly compared to previous data. However, Keva and Kela’s statistics support the assumed positive development.