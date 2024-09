AFRY vahvistaa yhteistyötään VAMKin kanssa

A state-of-the-art mobile robot to support education and research 9.9.2024 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

Vaasa University of Applied Sciences' state-of-the-art mobile robot supports mechanical engineering education and research using the latest technology. As part of the Next Generation Technobothnia investment project, funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) via the Regional Council of Ostrobothnia, Technobothnia's equipment is being upgraded to better meet future educational needs.