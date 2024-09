Presidentti Stubb vierailee Tampereella

President Stubb to travel to Warsaw 30.8.2024 16:07:54 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 50/2024 30 August 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will meet Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, and participate in the Ambassadorial Conference in Warsaw on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. President Stubb will address the Ambassadorial Conference and participate in a panel discussion on the security situation in the Baltic Sea region together with Radosław Sikorski, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs. In the afternoon, the Presidents will meet one-on-one to discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Poland, current NATO issues, support for Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.