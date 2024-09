Tasavallan presidentin puoliso Suzanne Innes-Stubb vierailee Ukrainassa

President Stubb to visit Tampere 12.9.2024 15:43:56 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 51/2024 12 September 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a visit to Tampere on Wednesday 18 September 2024. President Stubb will begin his visit with an inspection of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, followed by an introduction to its operations. After the inspection visit, President Stubb will have lunch with the management of the City of Tampere and representatives of defence industry companies operating in the area. The lunch will be hosted by Mayor Kalervo Kummola. In the afternoon, President Stubb will visit the University of Tampere, where he will give a speech and discuss with students. The speech will focus on geopolitics and the changing world order. The programme will then continue at the Adult Education Centre of the Tampere Region, where the President will participate in a panel discussion on culture as a resource for society. The discussion will be chaired by Sampo