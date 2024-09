Presidentti Stubb YK:n yleiskokoukseen New Yorkiin

Spouse of the President of the Republic of Finland, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, visits Ukraine 12.9.2024 19:01:56 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 52/2024 12 September 2024 The spouse of the President of the Republic of Finland, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, is visiting Kyiv from 11 to 12 September 2024. She attends a Summit with focus on child safety hosted by Olena Zelenska, the spouse of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Wednesday 11 September, Mrs Innes-Stubb visited Ukraine's largest children's hospital and the Child Rights Protection Centre. She was also introduced to foster care services. On Thursday 12 September, she participated in a panel discussion on children’s safety at school. The program also included a flower-laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers. “I am honoured to participate in the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and show Finland’s support to Ukraine. I admire the work that Olena Zelenska is doing to protect children and to raise awareness of the importance of education in Ukraine”, says Suzan