Maailman ensimmäinen AutoStore™-asennus, joka käsittelee pakastettuja tuotteita on asennettu StrongPointin toimesta

StrongPoint Becomes Distributor of AutoStore 2.9.2021 10:28:39 EEST | Press release

(Oslo, September 1st, 2021) StrongPoint ASA, a leader in grocery retail technology, announces it has signed a partnership agreement to become a Nordic and Baltic regional distributor of Autostore’s innovative fulfilment solutions for retailers. AutoStore’s cubic storage solutions use pioneering robotic and software technology to redefine how warehouses store goods and retrieve items for delivery, enabling retailers to scale efficiently.