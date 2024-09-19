Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides crypto infrastructure to DZ BANK, giving cooperative bank customers access to cryptocurrencies

Boerse Stuttgart Digital is the crypto infrastructure partner of DZ BANK, representing the German cooperative banking group – one of the largest banking groups in Europe and the second largest one in Germany. Leveraging Boerse Stuttgart Digital's regulated institutional crypto infrastructure solutions, DZ BANK will enable 700 cooperative banks to offer their retail customers to trade cryptocurrencies and to securely store them in licensed fiduciary custody.

The implementation of the technical and operational set-up has already started. The first banks are to be connected as early as this year, with a phased roll-out and a first testing phase for selected retail customers.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital and DZ BANK stand as pioneers, being the first established players in Europe to offer cryptocurrencies to retail customers on this scale. This represents a significant milestone in the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. With forecasts predicting that up to 25 percent of Europeans will invest into cryptocurrencies by 2028, the crypto retail market has an immense potential for banks and brokers.

“We offer Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s proven and fully regulated crypto trading and custody infrastructure to financial institutions across Europe. This is especially interesting for financial institutions which put a particular focus on professionalism, security, reliability, and trust - as does DZ BANK. Our infrastructure solutions are retail-customer-oriented, this is the towering strength of our group”, says Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.