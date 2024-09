Viikkokatsaus 23.–27.9.2024

Defense: Spatial conservation prioritization for the improvement of the national protected-area network 16.9.2024 14:42:56 EEST | Press release

The thesis concerns identifying the most important areas from the biodiversity perspective in Finland. The studies include forest, mires, and the Natura 2000 network. Also, areas with the least value for biodiversity were recognized, which enables targeting actions that harm nature there. According to the results, there are significant differences between areas in terms of the biodiversity being supported. When the most important areas for biodiversity are known, conservation measures can be executed in a cost-effective manner. M. Sc. Ninni Mikkonen, who works at Syke, will defend the doctoral dissertation in the University of Helsinki, on 20 September 2024.