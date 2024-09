Lamorille 12 miljoonan euron sopimus kokonaisvaltaisesta ympäristönsuojelupalvelusta Perussa

Lamor wins an agreement on soil remediation in Ecuador worth at least EUR 8 million 23.9.2024 12:30:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 23 September 2024 at 12:30 p.m. EEST Lamor wins an agreement on soil remediation in Ecuador worth at least EUR 8 million Lamor has signed a two-year agreement worth at least EUR 8 million on soil remediation in Ecuador. The agreement extends a previous successful three-year contract for site remediation. The order has been added to Lamor’s order backlog during the third quarter of 2024. The project is located in Ecuadorian rainforest. The region plays a significant role for the local oil industry, and most of Ecuador’s oil discoveries during the past decades have been made in the zone. “Lamor’s experts will carefully evaluate the eleven contaminated sites. We will excavate and transport the hydrocarbon-contaminated soil to our existing treatment centre in Northern Ecuador. There the soil will undergo biological remediation. Eventually the aim is to restore the site”, says Santiago Gonzales, SVP for North and South America at Lamor. The total amount o