Lamorille maanpuhdistussopimus Ecuadorissa, arvo vähintään 8 miljoonaa euroa

Lamor wins a five-year soil remediation contract - local business growing in Oman 30.8.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 30 August 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EEST Lamor wins a five-year soil remediation contract - local business growing in Oman Lamor has been awarded a five-year soil remediation frame agreement in Oman to remediate oil-polluted soil according to the customer’s needs. The polluted soil origins from oil excavation and drilling operations and is transported to a specific remediation area. The estimated value of services during the contract period is below half a million euros. During summer, Lamor has won several contracts from Omani customers for a range of services, some of which include a longer-term continuous stand-by service. Lamor has had long presence in the country, with Lamor Middle East LLC established in 2006. Over the years, revenue has gradually increased. ”Our growing operations in Oman are a good example of our ‘Land and expand’ strategy in action in the Middle East. We continue to strengthen our footing in the region, working with local customers