Helsinki on saanut UNICEFin Lapsiystävällinen kunta -tunnustuksen

Answer the survey and let us know your opinion on your neighbourhoods substance abuse situation 23.9.2024

The Substance Survey is an attempt to find out the opinions of the residents of the Helsinki and the wellbeing services counties of Western Uusimaa and Vantaa and Kerava on their neighbourhoods’ substance abuse situation. The survey will be open during 23 September – 13 October 2024. Current information is used to try and focus health and well-being promotion efforts in each area.