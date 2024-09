Presidentti Stubb vierailulle Turkkiin

President Stubb to attend UN General Assembly in New York 16.9.2024 16:11:52 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 53/2024 16 September 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will travel to New York, where the President will lead the Finnish delegation during the High-level Week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 22–26 September 2024. President Stubb will deliver Finland’s National Statement at the Assembly’s General Debate on Wednesday 25 September. In addition, the President will address the UN Summit of the Future, which aims to strengthen multilateral cooperation and the international rules-based system, and deliver a joint Nordic statement at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Leadership for Peace. The President will also attend the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) leaders’ meeting on tackling climate change and biodiversity loss, a luncheon discussion on geopolitics organised by the World Economic Forum, and a reception hosted by the Pre