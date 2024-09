Presidentti Stubb valtiovierailulle Norjaan

President Stubb to visit Türkiye 25.9.2024 10:15:20 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 54/2024 25 September 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a working visit to Türkiye on Tuesday 1 October 2024. In Ankara, President Stubb will meet with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The discussions will focus on bilateral relations between Finland and Türkiye and their cooperation in NATO, the wars in Ukraine and Palestine, international cooperation and Finland’s forthcoming OSCE Chairpersonship. After the discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. Earlier in the day, President Stubb will speak at the Martti Ahtisaari Legacy Seminar, marking the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship between Finland and Türkiye. The seminar will launch a global series of discussions on the legacy of President Ahtisaari and the future of peace mediation. The event is organised by CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, Bilkent University and the Ministry for Foreign