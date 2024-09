Elokuusta alkaen opintolainaa on voinut nostaa aiempaa enemmän

The amount of student loan available for drawing down was raised in August 30.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In August 2024, drawdowns of student loans totalled EUR 165 million – almost the same as in the corresponding month last year. However, the volume of student loan drawdowns was affected by opposing forces. At the beginning of August 2024, the amount of student loan available for drawdown per month was raised by up to 30%.[1] As a result of an amendment to the Act on Financial Aid for Students, persons over 18 years studying in Finland have been able to draw down EUR 850 per month of government-guaranteed loan, instead of the previous EUR 650. The previous raise to the government-guaranteed amount of student loan was made in August 2017. Another change affecting the monthly drawdown volume was that students in secondary education now have more frequent student loan disbursements than before.[2] From now on, there are four disbursement dates in an academic year, regardless of the duration of studies. The change of the number of disbursements reduces the drawdowns in August and January an