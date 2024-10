Presidentti Stubb vierailulle Brysseliin

President Stubb to make state visit to Norway 27.9.2024 11:13:51 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 55/2024 27 September 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will make a state visit to Norway on 15–17 October 2024. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral economic relations and to promote cooperation in security and defence policy and infrastructure development. The state visit will begin in Oslo on Tuesday 15 October at 11.00 at the Royal Palace Square, where King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway as well as Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will receive President Stubb and Mrs Innes-Stubb. After the official welcoming ceremony, the presidential couple will lay a wreath at the National Monument at the Akershus Fortress. Later in the day, the President will visit the Norwegian Parliament, the Storting, where he will discuss with Masud Gharahkhani, President of the Storting, and members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affai