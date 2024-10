Pakasteesta helposti vihanneksia arkeen – ruokavaikuttaja Tara Junkerin nopea raviolivuoka tomaattisesta Apetit Pomodoro Rosso -vihannessekoituksesta valloittaa

Publishing of Apetit Plc’s Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 on 15 August 2024 8.8.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Apetit Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 on Thursday, 15 August 2024 at 8:30 a.m. The report can be found on the company’s website at apetit.fi after its publishing. A news conference (in Finnish) will be held as a live webcast on 15 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. The news conference can be followed at apetit.fi/sijoittajille. The presentation material and a recording of the webcast will be available on the company’s website after the news conference. Apetit Plc