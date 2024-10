Uutta Messukeskuksen laajassa ravintolatarjonnassa: Cafe & Deli ja Expo Fast Food

FinnBuild opens at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 8–10 October 2024 30.9.2024 14:05:39 EEST | Press release

Welcome to FinnBuild, the largest building and building services fair in Finland, taking place from 8–10 October 2024. This year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of FinnBuild, focusing on the future building and promoting the smart and responsible construction sector. Opening hours are Tue 9–18, Wed 9–19 and Fri 9–16. A link to accreditation is provided at the end of this invitation.